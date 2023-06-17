CUL-DE-SAC CUTIE IN COOPER CROSSING ON .58+/- ACRE FULL PRIVACY FENCED LOT! ALSO FEATURES EXTENDED CONCRETE PATIO, CAT 5 WIRING, CCTV SECURITY SYSTEM, EXTERIOR PLUG INS FOR CHRISTMAS LIGHTS. OVERSIZED 3 BDRM +OFFICE/4TH BDRM FLEX RM w/BARN DOOR ACCENT OPENING INTO LIVING ROOM/ 2 FULL BATHS/3 CAR GRG. STORM SHELTER IN GARAGE ADDS PEACE OF MIND DURING OKLAHOMA STORMS... OPEN KITCHEN W/UNIQUE BUTCHER BLOCK COUNTER TOPS & FARMHOUSE SINK, BRICK BACKSPLASH, CROWN MLDING ALL UPGRADES... PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING! THIS XL BACKYARD IS PERFECT FOR TBALL/SOCCER PRACTICE OR PLENTY OF ROOM FOR A POOL !!!??? EASY ACCESS TO US HWY 75 MINUTES TO BVILLE OR DOWNTOWN TULSA. COMMERCIAL GROWTH PLANNED IN FRONTAGE OF COOPER=GREAT FOR PROPERTY VALUE!! MOVE IN READY..NO EXTRA COST FOR FENCE=BETTER THAN NEW CONSTRUCTION..!
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $394,900
