4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $389,000

Originally called the Aruba I plan, a single story home has with 4 bedroom plan plus and office, and 2.5 bathrooms. This home features 3cm granite w/undermount sinks in kitchen and all baths. Hand scraped hardwoods in the entry, living, study and halls. Having been the model home, upgrade abound with 11ft ceilings, detailed wood floors, large panty and oversized master closet. Don't miss the RV parking pad and hook-ups. Coming Soon! No showings of offers until 5/13.

