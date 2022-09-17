4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $385,000

Home is back on the market at no fault of the Seller-Financing fell through Seller is READY to sell! Former Model Home in 4 BAR. Owners have moved on and are ready to sell! Built in 2021 this amazing home is located in the desirable 4 Bar Ranch. The 1/2 acre lot is fully fenced with gorgeous landscaping & covered patio for entertaining. This home offers custom shutters, cathedral ceilings with coffered beams, crown moulding, professional double refrigerator, exotic granite and small coffee island. 3/2.5B with a home with an office/4th bedroom.