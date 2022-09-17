 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $385,000

4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $385,000

Home is back on the market at no fault of the Seller-Financing fell through Seller is READY to sell! Former Model Home in 4 BAR. Owners have moved on and are ready to sell! Built in 2021 this amazing home is located in the desirable 4 Bar Ranch. The 1/2 acre lot is fully fenced with gorgeous landscaping & covered patio for entertaining. This home offers custom shutters, cathedral ceilings with coffered beams, crown moulding, professional double refrigerator, exotic granite and small coffee island. 3/2.5B with a home with an office/4th bedroom.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Three Charles Page High School students killed in crash near Sand Springs Lake

Three Charles Page High School students killed in crash near Sand Springs Lake

“Today our community has suffered a devastating loss. It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the passing of three Charles Page High School students who lost their lives in a traffic accident on the afternoon of Thursday September 15," Sand Springs Public Schools Superintendent Sherry Durkee wrote in a statement released later Thursday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert