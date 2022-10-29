 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $379,900

LOCATION, GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT, CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS FOR EASY ACCESS! 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 3 Car garage... this amazing home has many upgrades. All rooms have walk in closets, the garage has extra receptacles on dedicated circuits so you can have multiple fridges and freezers. There is a plug in between the master windows outside that is dedicated for a hot tub (120v). Granite throughout house including the laundry room. Outside kitchen and pergola, custom Jeep bar with granite countertop and live wood bar, the work bench in the shop is built and stays. 24x50 shop with permanent electric to the shop, the house has two ovens, the stove/oven combo is gas and the second oven is electric. There is a driveway off of Sheridan into the backyard, with double gates from the backyard to the front of the house.

