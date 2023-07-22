Prepare to be awestruck by this stunning Old School Build, completed in May 2022, located in the highly sought-after EdgeWood Estates in Collinsville. Upon entering, you'll be greeted by an inviting open living room and kitchen, illuminated by natural light pouring in through the expansive windows. The kitchen boasts top-of-the-line appliances and a cleverly hidden walk-in pantry perfect for all your cooking essentials. Enjoy a glass of wine from the bar, complete with a wine fridge. The primary bedroom features a double shower and a conveniently located laundry room that leads straight into the primary closet. Guest bedrooms offer ample closet space, and the front bedroom doubles as an office, featuring a charming brick wall. Come and experience the elegance of this home for yourself and make it yours today.