THIS IS THE ONE!!! Single story home that backs to a beautiful farm pasture. This beauty offers three true bedrooms plus a flex room that could be office or 4th bedroom. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and it's in immaculate condition! Open, split floor plan, covered patio, garden area - and did I mention no neighbors in the back?!
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $355,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The State Department of Education had requested Troy Powell’s teaching certificate be revoked for cause after nearly two dozen current and former students alleged misconduct. #oklaed
Whether in Sand Springs, Bartlesville or Bixby, people know him — and not for his football play.
The driver of the car and her remaining passenger have been released from the hospital.
Cushing and previous No. 1 Tuttle trade places after Cushing's 54-3 win over Berryhill and Tuttle's 24-20 loss to Guthrie.
A mixed-use, mixed-income development is planned at the Comanche Park site. Current residents will have the first option for new apartments, Tulsa Housing Authority says.
"Unless there are significant undertakings to make the game happen, it can’t happen," said OSU AD Chad Weiberg.
Bixby’s 6AI departure results in fresh 6AII storylines.
'Our chance to honor the first family of Oklahoma football': Selmon brothers statue a long time coming
The Selmon brothers — Lucious, Dewey and Lee Roy — are about to join an exclusive club this weekend, among the handful of former Sooners with statues outside Memorial Stadium.
Shakiba Capital is the buyer.
'The gun violence is unreal': Teen shootings a headache for Tulsa investigators, heartache for families
Among the hundreds of TPD cases involving shooting with intent to kill, shootings into dwellings and pointing a deadly weapon, "about 35-45% are going to involve either a juvenile suspect or a juvenile victim."