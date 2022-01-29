You'll love the quality of this new construction home built by one of the finest builders. Home features top craftsmanship throughout. Spacious gourmet kitchen w/custom cabinetry, built-in stainless appliances, commercial grade refrigerator/freezer, kitchen open to the great room. Amenities: granite throughout, a spa-like master bath w/oversized tile shower. Extensive woodwork includes crown molding & trim, Renaissance hardwood floors, wood beams in kitchen. 14,000 sq ft of sod. Must see to appreciate!
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $349,900
