4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $345,000

AMAZING NEW CONSTRUCTION PLAN! 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathroom, 3 car garage home on .50 acre lot. 2nd bedroom with private bath great for Mother in Law Suite. Large open great room with high ceilings and granite island kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, master suite has full tiled shower, boasting a huge 3 tiered master closet & walk-thru to laundry. Oversized covered patio great for entertaining. Est Completion November 2022

