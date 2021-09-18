 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $336,500

You'll love the quality of this new construction home built by one of the finest builders. Home features top craftsmanship throughout. Spacious gourmet kitchen w/custom cabinetry, built-in stainless appliances & open to the great room. Amenities include granite throughout & a spa-like master bath w/oversized tile shower. Extensive woodwork includes crown molding & trim, Renaissance hardwood floors, wood beams in kitchen. 14,000 sq ft of sod. Must see to appreciate this beautiful home.

