Don't miss out on this adorable 4 bed home in the desirable Piney Brook subdivision. Beautiful open floor plan featuring a big island with granite countertops and dining area off the kitchen. New carpet in master bedroom and closet. Fully fenced in backyard on a corner lot. Neighborhood park and walking trails. Prime location with easy access to Hwy 169, restaurants and shopping
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
I wish Walters would spend his energy providing a high-quality public education and less time acting like an evangelistic preacher, says Tulsa…
A two-night stay at the 23,000-square-foot home would run about $2,500 through the online marketplace for property rentals. (Yes, access to th…
The owner of the popular coffee shop announced his retirement.
It will add three more apartment buildings and a total of 80 units, bringing total River West housing to 435 mixed-income apartments. The phas…
Independence Day is tomorrow, and there are plenty of events on the calendar that celebrate it.