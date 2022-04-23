 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $319,900

This beautiful home was built by Old School Construction and features high end finishes, vaulted ceilings, beams, stunning hardwood floors, 4 bedrooms - 4th could be office. Gorgeous kitchen with 3 cm granite, large island and pantry. Master suite has walk-in shower, whirlpool tub and a dream master closet1 Spacious laundry room, 3 car garage, full fence. THIS IS A MUST SEE!

