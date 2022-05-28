 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $315,000

The search is over! You've just found the perfect home! 4 true bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, plus a 3 car garage! Gorgeous LBT Flooring, beautiful granite countertops, SS appliances, crown molding, trendy colors, plus an open and split floorplan. Master bath has a soaker tub, tiled shower, and double vanity with plenty of storage. Large covered front porch for sittin' and back patio for grillin'! This beauty sits in a wonderful neighborhood just around the corner from Hwy 169 and Herald Elementary!

