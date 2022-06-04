The search is over! You've just found the perfect home! 4 true bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, plus a 3 car garage! Gorgeous LBT Flooring, beautiful granite countertops, SS appliances, crown molding, trendy colors, plus an open and split floorplan. Master bath has a soaker tub, tiled shower, and double vanity with plenty of storage. Large covered front porch for sittin' and back patio for grillin'! This beauty sits in a wonderful neighborhood just around the corner from Hwy 169 and Herald Elementary!
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $309,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two orthopedic surgeons, a medical officer staffer and a patient visitor were killed Wednesday on the campus of Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa.
The shooter was armed with a rifle and handgun and has been confirmed among the dead. His wound was self-inflicted, police said.
The victims were identified by Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin as Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, Amanda Glenn and William Love.
A total of 68 parcels will be up for grabs across 11 counties: Tulsa, Creek, Rogers, Craig, Oklahoma, Wagoner, Murray, Canadian, McClain, Grady and Lincoln.
The Saint Francis Health System family is mourning after a disgruntled patient took the life of the surgeon he blamed for his back pain.
Friends and relatives say the Sand Springs woman who was killed in Tulsa's mass shooting always put others first.
"Words cannot soothe this trauma. Thoughts are no balm to this pain."
The jury also has reached a verdict regarding a $100 million counterclaim Heard filed against Depp.
William Love, a 73-year-old retired Army sergeant, held a door closed to give others time to escape the gunfire.
Authorities said a suspect, Skylar Dewayne Buckner, turned himself in Sunday afternoon in connection with the shooting.