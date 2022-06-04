 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $309,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $309,900

The search is over! You've just found the perfect home! 4 true bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, plus a 3 car garage! Gorgeous LBT Flooring, beautiful granite countertops, SS appliances, crown molding, trendy colors, plus an open and split floorplan. Master bath has a soaker tub, tiled shower, and double vanity with plenty of storage. Large covered front porch for sittin' and back patio for grillin'! This beauty sits in a wonderful neighborhood just around the corner from Hwy 169 and Herald Elementary!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert