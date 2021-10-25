 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $300,000

Custom Newer Construction 4 Beds/2 Full Baths/3 Car Garage nestled in Culdesac on 0.60 Acres with Pond Views & Access! Open Concept with Sophisticated Design. Split Floor Plan. Granite & Stainless Steel Kitchen with Bar-top Seating & Pantry. Master Bedroom includes massive Three (3) Level Walk-in Closet connecting to Laundry and Private Master Bath with Dual Vanity Sinks, Shower with floor-to-ceiling tile & separate Bathtub. XL Covered Back Patio with Gas Grill & Outdoor TV. AMAZING LOCATION near Hwy 75!!

