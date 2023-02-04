Immaculate, like new build! 3/2/2 + Office cb used as 4th bedroom. Tile flooring entry, living, kitchen and hallway. Split bedroom plan. Carpet in bedrooms only. Kitchen boast under cabinet lightint, granite, and stainless appliances. Over sized lot with deep backyard that backs up to a greenbelt providing privacy. Open concept split bedroom home with beautiful finishes. Walking trail leads to elementary school. Easy commute with access to 169 & 75. This is a turn key property that will not disappoint.