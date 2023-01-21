 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $263,000

Enjoy sunrises and sunsets, wildlife and nature from this wonderful home located on two lots at the end of a quiet street. This home features four bedrooms, two baths, spacious closets, granite countertops, large walk-in pantry, covered porch and patio, two car garage and more! This is a MUST SEE!!

Q&A: First female CEO of Osage Casinos rooted in tribe

"I am incredibly proud to have a long family history within the Osage Nation, including my great-grandmother, Rose Osage, an original allottee, and my father, retired Oklahoma District Judge and former Osage Nation Congressman Doug Revard," Kimberly Pearson says.

