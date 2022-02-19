 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $255,000

Move in Ready home in highly desirable Collinsville neighborhood. Open concept, split floor plan features 4 bedrooms (4th could be an office), 2 bathrooms and a large covered back patio on a corner lot. Neighborhood features a pond and walking path to nearby elementary school. Easy access to Hwy 169, close to shopping and restaurants.

