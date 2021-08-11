 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $2,700,000

This home sits on 93 acres has it all. The main house is updated w new kitchen w/ designer finishes, new cabinets, commercial gas range, and white marble counters. Concrete Safe Room with Vault Door. guest home, Morton building, riding ring, horse stalls and 2 ponds. incredible outdoor living w/ scenic pond views. Just like the house? it's avail for $750k on over .6ac (mls2122037), or guest home, ponds, morton building and stables for $1.345M (mls 2122435)

