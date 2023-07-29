FANTASTIC FLOOR PLAN! This 2 story home has a unique modern farmhouse touch with an open and functional layout that provides 4 true bedrooms (one is huge and could be a game room), 3 full baths, an office, one of the biggest pantries you've ever seen, large master closet with seasonal racks, & 3 car garage. To top it off, you'll love the big corner lot with extended patio and grill pad plus the neighborhood park and walking trail. Limit 2 small dogs, no cats, anticipated move-in 8/5/23. Owner is licensed REALTOR®.
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $2,595
