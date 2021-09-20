Located on the charming Oak Street in downtown Collinsville. This 1930's 4 bed 2 bath home has been restored and is ready for YOU! Steps from downtown shopping and dining. Incredible remodel! New HVAC! New Electrical! New flooring in bedrooms, and bathrooms but original hardwoods have been restored in living area. New siding! Kitchen is completely NEW!
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $194,500
