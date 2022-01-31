 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Cleveland - $165,000

Amazing property in walking distance of Keystone lake on half and acre +, 16x20 shed with electric, covered front and back patio. Perfect property for all your off road toys!! Great sized bedrooms and private bath in master bedroom. Updated flooring, brand new carpet, new interior paint, garage conversion done for 4th bedroom, garage has space for mowers, storage etc.

