4 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $565,000

Beautiful 2021 Home In Verdigris On 5 Acres! 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms, Safe Room, 5' by 12' Pantry, Granite & Quartz Countertops, Stone Gas Fireplace, Large Master Suite With Separate Sinks, Large Marble Shower, 12' By 11' Closet, 3 Large Picture Windows In Great Room, Built In Cabinetry with 16' Vaulted Ceiling. Large Island, Open Floor Plan with Gorgeous View of Land!

