8542 Spring Creek Ln. Claremore, Ok 74019 Welcome to Claremore, OK! For lease, lease to own, or purchase! Here we have a brand new home brought to you by “Timber Ridge Custom Homes”. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 car garage, split level floor plan, granite countertops, amazing game room/2nd living, tons of storage throughout, high ceilings throughout, full brick exterior, spray foam insulation, and so much more. USDA 100% financing available. Come check it out!!
4 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $474,000
