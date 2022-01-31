4 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $460,000

One of a kind, beautiful executive home on approx. 3 acres. 4 bed 2 1/2 bath with all bdrms up. 2 eating areas connecting to the kitchen which has a center island & SS appliances. Kitchen includes a pantry & updated features. Laundry room connects to the breezeway leading to the oversized 2 car garage. There are several floored attic accesses. Garage also incudes a storm cellar in the floor. All flooring is either neutral carpet, wood like ceramic tile or stained concrete. Kitchen has gray ceramic tile.