STUNNING TRANSITIONAL NEW CONSTRUCTION IN THE PRESTIGOUS SUBDIVISION OF WILLOW GORGE. THIS HOME HAS IT ALL! COZY COVERED FRONT PORCH, PERFECT FOR WATCHING THOSE GORGEOUS SUNRISE & SUNSETS. OFFICE HAS WALL OF WINDOWS. HOME FEATURES A MASSIVE FLOOR TO CEILING FP, SURROUNDED BY FLOATING SHELVES AND BOOKCASES FOR STORAGE. CHEFS KITCHEN OPENS UP TO LIVING & DINING AND FEATURES A LARGE QUARTZ ISLAND WITH ITS OWN BUILT IN MICROWAVE AND LOTS OF STORAGE. LARGE WALK-IN PANTRY. CHIC LIGHTING THROUGHOUT. PRIMARY BEDROOM DOWN, WITH SPA-LIKE ON-SUITE. THREE BEDROOMS UP WITH A SEPARATE GAMEROOM FOR ENTERTAINING. DOUBLE GLASS DOORS LEAD OUT TO A LARGE COVERED PATIO OVERLOOKING A PRIVATE GREENBELT, VERDIGRIS SCHOOLS. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! Seller offering $7500 towards buyer's closing cost.
4 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $423,000
