STUNNING TRANSITIONAL NEW CONSTRUCTION IN THE PRESTIGOUS SUBDIVISION OF WILLOW GORGE. THIS HOME HAS IT ALL! COZY COVERED FRONT PORCH, PERFECT FOR WATCHING THOSE GORGEOUS SUNRISE & SUNSETS. OFFICE HAS WALL OF WINDOWS. HOME FEATURES A MASSIVE FLOOR TO CEILING FP, SURROUNDED BY FLOATING SHELVES AND BOOKCASES FOR STORAGE. CHEFS KITCHEN OPENS UP TO LIVING & DINING AND FEATURES A LARGE QUARTZ ISLAND WITH ITS OWN BUILT IN MICROWAVE AND LOTS OF STORAGE. LARGE WALK-IN PANTRY. CHIC LIGHTING THROUGHOUT. PRIMARY BEDROOM DOWN, WITH SPA-LIKE ON-SUITE. THREE BEDROOMS UP WITH A SEPARATE GAMEROOM FOR ENTERTAINING. DOUBLE GLASS DOORS LEAD OUT TO A LARGE COVERED PATIO OVERLOOKING A PRIVATE GREENBELT, VERDIGRIS SCHOOLS. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!
4 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $422,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nugget the dog was found “limping down a wet dark road” in South Carolina — more than 1,700 miles from his home.
Following the Sooners 8-1 Friday night, Texas coach Mike White sought to clarify his comments earlier this week seemingly directed at Oklahoma…
The gesture has sparked much debate, especially on social media. Some have criticized Reese, while others have defended her actions.
Nearly a year after the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department ended its contract with a local barbecue chain and closed several state par…
The couple, identified the following day by Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton, were six months away from their 50th wedding anniversary.