New Construction Home by Lampton Homes in the Willow Gorge subdivision in Verdigris school district. Walking up to this home you are greeted by a lovely covered porch that leads into a two story entry. The living room has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace that runs the entire length of the wall with built-ins on either side. Luxury Vinyl flooring throughout the downatairs. The kitchen and dining room are tucked to the side connecting the open space to the living room. Double doors in the dining room lead out onto the covered back patio for an easy transition in and out when entertaining. The kitchen is all white with a black vent hood. Massive quartz island with room for seating plus a built in microwave and storage. Walk-in Pantry. The primary suite is downstairs. The bathroom tile choices are exquisite. The Remaining bedrooms are upstairs as well as a dedicated gameroom. USDA financing eligible area.