Look at this adorable new construction farmhouse in Verdigris! This home has 3 bedrooms, office which could be 4th bedroom, 2 baths, and a 3 car garage. As you walk into the living room you will notice the tall vaulted ceilings and all the natural light coming in from the windows. The kitchen is open to the living room and has a large granite island with a corner pantry. The master bath includes his and hers vanities, a deep soaker tub, and a full tiled shower. Enjoy your summer evenings on the shaded back porch! Perfect location with easy access to Tulsa, Claremore, and Owasso! Owner-Broker