4 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $385,000

4 BR home, 2-1/2 BA, in Keetonvillage Ridge(Owasso Schools.)Treed acre lot, backing greenbelt w/mature trees, views of nearby ponds. Brick and stone exterior. Hardwood flooring in Entry, Great Room, Study, hallway. Stone FP in GR. Vaulted, beamed ceilings, crown molding in many rooms. Tiled Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite countertops and Center Island. Stainless appliances. Glamour master bath w/double sinks, soaking tub, tiled shower, MB closet w/ pull-down racks. Three car garage and covered patio.

