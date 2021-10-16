 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $365,000

This beautiful four bedroom, two and half bath home will leave you enchanted by the natural light throughout. This almost acre, corner-lot beckons for more time outdoors surrounded by mature trees and a natural creek in the backyard. The open floor plan offers ample room for entertaining family and friends around a stunning stone fireplace. Enjoy an extra deep, three car garage for your next shop or DIY project! The owner is a licensed realtor in Oklahoma.

