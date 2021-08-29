4 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $349,000

Com live in this private retreat, Pond view spacious surroundings with over an acre of land.. centrally located in Verdigris.. four bedroom two-and-a-half bath full brick home offers privacy and country feel.. right in town. Conveniently located minutes from Hwy 66 Hwy 266 and a mile from the turnpike entrance, this home offers black granite countertops freshly painted rooms downstairs, new carpet, new HVAC 3 year old roof and a tankless hot water system.. outdoor storm shelter nice floor plan.