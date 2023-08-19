Beautiful 2 story, 4 bed, 2 & 1/2 bath home located in the desirable Willow Gorge neighborhood. Verdigris schools! Spacious kitchen with island and granite countertops. Master bed & bath with walk in closet. Living Room with cozy fireplace perfect for your next movie night! Professional photos coming Monday.
4 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $325,000
