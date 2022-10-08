 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $319,990

Brand new construction! The Midland plan by America's #1 Builder. OVERSIZED homesite with island kitchen, walk in pantry. SS appliances. Open concept living & dining. Solid surface flooring in common areas, carpet in bedrooms. Large primary suite with tile walk in shower, oversized closet. Covered patio. Additional features include America’s Smart Home pre-wire & home is connected package. Sprinklers included.

