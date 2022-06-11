4 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $305,000

Practically NEW - less than one year old! Large corner lot with privacy fencing installed. Split plan layout - 2 story. Oversized family room opens to kitchen & eating area, kitchen has large island & pantry. Granite countertops, tile backsplash, SS appliances. PLUS Smart Home package, covered back patio. Wood veneer floors through living. Landing/Flex space up with 2 bedrooms and full bath. Main suite with private bath & walk in closet. 2nd bed down with hall bath access. Within walking distance of schools. Neighborhood has walking trails, a park, and ponds for the community's enjoyment. Living here includes lots of fun activities and contests through the active HOA. Come see it and decide to make it yours!