 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $305,000

4 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $305,000

Practically NEW - less than one year old! Large corner lot with privacy fencing installed. Split plan layout - 2 story. Oversized family room opens to kitchen & eating area, kitchen has large island & pantry. Granite countertops, tile backsplash, SS appliances. PLUS Smart Home package, covered back patio. Wood veneer floors through living. Landing/Flex space up with 2 bedrooms and full bath. Main suite with private bath & walk in closet. 2nd bed down with hall bath access. Within walking distance of schools. Neighborhood has walking trails, a park, and ponds for the community's enjoyment. Living here includes lots of fun activities and contests through the active HOA. Come see it and decide to make it yours!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert