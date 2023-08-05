Experience ultimate living in this incredible home with an amazing floor plan with open living spaces. Fantastic kitchen with oversized island, granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, beautiful 36” cabinets with crown molding, Whirlpool® Stainless Steel appliances & gas range. Primary suite with Double Vanity & granite counters is in the back of the home for complete privacy. Close to the main highways and turnpike, which allows easy navigation to surrounding towns.
4 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $305,000
