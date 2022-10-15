 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $285,840

4 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $285,840

Brand new construction in highly sought-after neighborhood! The Justin plan by America's #1 Builder. With Stone, Brick, and Hardie Plank exterior, quartz countertops throughout, island kitchen, and walk-in pantry. SS Whirlpool appliances. Open concept living & dining. LVT flooring in common areas, carpet in bedrooms. Large primary suite with tile walk-in shower, oversized closet. Covered patio. Gutters included. Additional features include America’s Smart Home pre-wire & home is connected package.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert