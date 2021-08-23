 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $261,340

4 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $261,340

4 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $261,340

The Kingston plan offers 2,013 square feet, 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. This plan was designed with your family in mind and offers comfortable living. The kitchen offers a wonderful breakfast bar and has granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, beautiful 36 cabinets with crown molding, Whirlpool Stainless Steel appliances and a gas range. Off the central family room is the bedroom one suite. Bathroom one has a double sink granite vanity and a large walk in closet. Additional features include a spacious covered patio. Your new home also comes with Americas Smart Home an industry-leading suite of smart home products that keep you connected with the people and place you value most.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

U.S. secretary of education tells Stitt, Hofmeister that state's prohibition on universal masking 'may infringe upon a school district’s authority'
Education

U.S. secretary of education tells Stitt, Hofmeister that state's prohibition on universal masking 'may infringe upon a school district’s authority'

  • Updated

Feds tell state leaders it is within a local school district's discretion to use stimulus funds for implementing indoor masking policies aligned with CDC guidance. #oklaed

Read the letter U.S. Secretary of Education sent to OK governor, state superintendent

'Balancing the nerves and the joy': Suburban districts head back to school

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News