4 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $261,340

The Kingston plan offers 2,013 square feet, 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. This plan was designed with your family in mind and offers comfortable living. The kitchen offers a wonderful breakfast bar and has granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, beautiful 36 cabinets with crown molding, Whirlpool Stainless Steel appliances and a gas range. Off the central family room is the bedroom one suite. Bathroom one has a double sink granite vanity and a large walk in closet. Additional features include a spacious covered patio. Your new home also comes with Americas Smart Home an industry-leading suite of smart home products that keep you connected with the people and place you value most.