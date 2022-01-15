 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $259,090

4 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $259,090

4 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $259,090

Cali Plan by D.R. Horton, America's Builder. Home located on the pond with beautiful water views. Island kitchen, walk in pantry, granite, SS Whirlpool appliances. Generous primary suite with large walk in closet, tile shower, double sinks. 100% move in ready.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert