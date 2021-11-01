4 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $254,740

The Justin is a charming single-story, 1,831 square foot, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom design. This home features an open concept layout which is perfect for entertaining. This layout offers a large kitchen with an island and is equipped with a large walk-in pantry. The kitchen also offers granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, beautiful 36 cabinets with crown molding, Whirlpool Stainless Steel appliances and a gas range. A beautiful bedroom one suite is located at the back of the house for complete privacy. The bedroom one bathroom offers a granite vanity & large walk in closet. Additional features include front & back yard sod and a spacious covered patio. Your new home also comes with Americas Smart Home an industry-leading suite of smart home products that keep you connected with the people and place you value most.