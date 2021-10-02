 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $244,290

4 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $244,290

4 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $244,290

The Elgin plan. This home features modern, open concept living, dining & kitchen with luxury vinyl flooring in common areas, carpet in bedrooms. Gray shaker style cabinets with granite, stainless appliances & walk-in pantry. Covered patio & porch. Private primary suite with dual sinks & oversized walk in closet. Additional features include America’s Smart Home pre-wire & home is connected package. Neighborhood features 2 ponds & walking trails.

