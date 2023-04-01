Newer build 4-bedroom and 2-bathroom House located in Verdigris! Attached 2 Car Garage. This home comes with an appliance package that includes Brand new Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Gas Stove. Tenants will need to provide their own washer and dryer. This property also features a large fully fenced in backyard. Don't miss this opportunity to make this your own. Schedule your showing today!! Flooring Features: Bedrooms - Carpet Flooring Bathrooms & Kitchen - Vinyl Flooring Also includes: Gas Water Heater Floor Furnace Central cooling system Additional information: Patio Ceiling Fans 2 Car Garage Fenced in Yard Pets: Dogs 15 lb (ca. 7 kg) or less Pet Fee: One-time non-refundable $250 per pet fee Utilities: Tenant Pays All Utilities Application Fee: $65 per applicant 18 years or older Security Deposit: One months rent
4 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $2,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
OU legend Sam Bradford’s advice to Jackson Arnold (and remembering when he lit up Brent Venables’ scout defense)
The former Heisman Trophy winner remains a legend in Indian Country and on the OU campus.
“On the accident report — two lines — it doesn’t say that there was a pursuit," the 24-year-old's mother said. "It was like, ‘You just happene…
This Spanish-mission style home features three bedrooms and plenty of room for indoor and outdoor living. Photos courtesy of VAST Media.
The Martin Scorsese film was shot in Oklahoma in 2021.
Officers said he told them "you don't know how bad you messed up; you will find out tomorrow." Rep. Dean Davis' six-month probationary period …