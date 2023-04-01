Newer build 4-bedroom and 2-bathroom House located in Verdigris! Attached 2 Car Garage. This home comes with an appliance package that includes Brand new Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Gas Stove. Tenants will need to provide their own washer and dryer. This property also features a large fully fenced in backyard. Don't miss this opportunity to make this your own. Schedule your showing today!! Flooring Features: Bedrooms - Carpet Flooring Bathrooms & Kitchen - Vinyl Flooring Also includes: Gas Water Heater Floor Furnace Central cooling system Additional information: Patio Ceiling Fans 2 Car Garage Fenced in Yard Pets: Dogs 15 lb (ca. 7 kg) or less Pet Fee: One-time non-refundable $250 per pet fee Utilities: Tenant Pays All Utilities Application Fee: $65 per applicant 18 years or older Security Deposit: One months rent