4 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $0

The charming single-story Fargo plan featuring 1,676 square feet, 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The home features an open concept with a large central family room and kitchen. The kitchen features a breakfast bar, large walk-in pantry, granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, beautiful 36 cabinets with crown molding, Whirlpool Stainless Steel appliances and a gas range. Off from central family room is the bedroom one suite, which features a double sink granite vanity and a large walk in closet. Additional features include a spacious covered patio. Your new home also comes with Americas Smart Home an industry-leading suite of smart home products that keep you connected with the people and place you value most.