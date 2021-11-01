 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $0

The Kingston plan offers 2,013 square feet, 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. This plan was designed with your family in mind and offers comfortable living. The kitchen offers a wonderful breakfast bar and has granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, beautiful 36 cabinets with crown molding, Whirlpool Stainless Steel appliances and a gas range. Off the central family room is the bedroom one suite. Bathroom one has a double sink granite vanity and a large walk in closet. Additional features include a spacious covered patio. Your new home also comes with Americas Smart Home an industry-leading suite of smart home products that keep you connected with the people and place you value most.

'Make them fire you all' and 'sue the snot out of them': Speakers urge labor union workers to hold firm on refusing COVID-19 vaccines
About 100 people gathered to hear guidance regarding the ramifications of an executive order requiring federal employees and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19. "What we are facing right now is a spiritual battle. We are in a worldwide battle between good and evil," said State Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville.

