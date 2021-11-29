4 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $0

The Midland plan is 2,170 square feet with 4 bedroom, 3 bathrooms & a loft upstairs. Enjoy a charming kitchen that is equipped with granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, beautiful 36 cabinets with crown molding, Whirlpool Stainless Steel appliances and a gas range. The kitchen opens to a breakfast area and a large living area. Bedroom one suite is located on the first floor with a spacious bathroom that has double sink granite vanity and a large walk in closet. The second-floor features two bedrooms and a large loft area! Additional features include a spacious covered patio. Your new home also comes with Americas Smart Home an industry-leading suite of smart home products that keep you connected with the people and place you value most.