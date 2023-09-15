Welcome to 5 acres of beautiful country living showcasing this charming property with mature trees, pond, fenced garden, fenced back yard and inviting pool (built in 2019) So many updates and a stunning totally remodeled kitchen with panty, oversized granite island, new maple cabinets and all new appliances. Home boosts of impressive mudroom, laundry room featuring a sink, functional bar area, ample cabinets for crafts, folding laundry and plug in for extra refrigerator or freezer and 2 new on-demand water heaters. The perfect home for entertaining with a large living room boasting stunning wood beams, stack stone fireplace and a wall of windows. 3 bedrooms down with one bedroom and a private bath (newly remodeled) upstairs along with a game room, media room and bonus room providing a perfect area for kids/teens or ones looking for a secluded space. This is a truly must see property!
4 Bedroom Home in Catoosa - $730,000
