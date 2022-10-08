 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Catoosa - $449,900

4 Bedroom Home in Catoosa - $449,900

Gorgeous custom built home. Open concept w/split floor plan, beautiful granite island kitchen, 3 Bed/ 2 bath + office downstairs. 4th Bed/Bath & Game room up. Lots of storage. Vaulted ceiling w/ rustic beams, shiplap fireplace, floor to ceiling windows, 3 car garage with electric car hookup.. Great location, convenient to shopping, Casino and less than 15 min to downtown Tulsa!

