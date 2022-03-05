 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Catoosa - $440,000

4 Bedroom Home in Catoosa - $440,000

Better than new construction! Immaculately upgraded home backing up to the pond in the desirable Vale at Redbud. The seller has added many after build details: Fence, extended patio, custom window treatments, full guttering, and built-ins in the living area, media room, and primary BR closet. This home has it all-downstairs primary bedroom, 4thBR/office, upstairs media room, upgraded carpet, premium tile backsplash, and luxury appliances in the kitchen. You’ve got to see this one!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert