4 Bedroom Home in Catoosa - $440,000

Better than new construction! Immaculately upgraded home backing up to the pond in the desirable Vale at Redbud. The seller has added many after build details: Fence, extended patio, custom window treatments, full guttering, and built-ins in the living area, media room, and primary BR closet. This home has it all-downstairs primary bedroom, 4thBR/office, upstairs media room, upgraded carpet, premium tile backsplash, and luxury appliances in the kitchen. You’ve got to see this one!