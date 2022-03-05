Better than new construction! Immaculately upgraded home backing up to the pond in the desirable Vale at Redbud. The seller has added many after build details: Fence, extended patio, custom window treatments, full guttering, and built-ins in the living area, media room, and primary BR closet. This home has it all-downstairs primary bedroom, 4thBR/office, upstairs media room, upgraded carpet, premium tile backsplash, and luxury appliances in the kitchen. You’ve got to see this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Catoosa - $440,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Admiral Twin reports that the film lineup for 2022 look strong with many major releases.
Average salaries will range from $64,430 at a proposed factory in Pryor to $125,000 at a planned technology hub in Tulsa.
Electric vehicle maker Canoo to add 375 Tulsa jobs, locate technology hub, software development centers
Canoo CEO confirms $300 million incentives number from state for Pryor factory
The work will involve combining the checkout area with QT Kitchens, a company spokeswoman says.
The "People's Convoy," one of several planned U.S. trucker convoys modeled after Canada's "Freedom Convoy" protesting vaccine and mask mandates, is planning two stops in Oklahoma over the weekend.
Tours of Church Studio, 304 S. Trenton Ave., will be available March 1-5 in exchange for a $5 donation (tours will be $25 after grand opening week).
Related: Why Church Studio reopening matters: Shelter Records figures recall what happened behind those stone walls in the ‘70s
A 42-story commercial tower, a multipurpose outdoor stadium, hotels and locally owned businesses are among the features proposed by the two developers still vying for the project.
For the first time, eight Tulsa-area restaurants were among the James Beard Foundation nominees, with three up for awards that would earn them the title of best in the nation. Here are some ordering suggestions.
The check may be in the mail: House committee votes to send most Oklahoma households 'inflation relief'
House Bill 1358 would send "inflation relief" payments of $125 to single-filing households and $250 to joint filers, at a cost of $321 million to the state treasury, on Oct. 15 — 3½ weeks ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
An estimated 300 trucks participated in the convoy, which exited at the Big Cabin turnpike gate around 4:30 p.m. Sunday and departed Monday at 8 a.m.
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.