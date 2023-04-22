Stunning new construction on greenbelt in a nature park setting. Inviting front porch opens into impressive LR/D/K combo w/vaulted ceiling & wall of windows overlooking oversized covered back patio creating a perfect entertaining area. Huge, private, half acre lot provides a spectacular view of mature trees and peaceful pond. Kitchen offers expansive island, coffee bar, SS appliances, office nook & massive pantry. Oversized primary retreat w/private bath & large master closet w/access to utility room. Designer interior touches make this home a showstopper. Approximately 30-45 days to completion. Professional photos coming soon. See attached Matterport of previously sold home with same floor plan.