Exquisite, single-story, 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 3-car garage home located in scenic Vale at Redbud. The sought-after New Adam floor plan offers a vaulted living room, kitchen, and dining area combination featuring distressed beams and a charming fireplace. Sunlight pours in through a wall of windows, framing the view of the expansive covered back patio, complete with a convenient gas stub for grilling. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, soft-closed doors and drawers, a convenient coffee bar, and an expansive walk-in pantry. The master bedroom is enhanced by a tastefully designed accent wall, and the en-suite bathroom showcases a walk-in full-tile shower with elegant frameless glass doors and a gorgeous free-standing tub. The master closet provides ample space and even has a direct connection to the laundry room for added convenience. The home's split floor plan offers privacy and functionality. This property is ready for you to move in and make it your own!