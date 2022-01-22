4 Bedroom Home in Catoosa - $395,000

Dont wait 6 months for new construction. Sellers loss is your gain. With the many upgrades, your cant build this for less than this! Gorgeous custom built home features open concept w/split floorplan, beautiful granite island kitchen, 3 BR+ office down, gameroom, full bath, & 4th BR up. Vaulted ceiling w/ rustic beams, shiplap fireplace, floor to ceiling windows See upgrades in docs. 3 car garage with electric car hookup.. Great location, convenient to shopping, casino and less than 15 min to downtown!